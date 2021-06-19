Analysts Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. First Business Financial Services posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,963,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.26. 88,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $225.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

