Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Capital Southwest reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. 30.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWC stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.61. 387,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,979. The stock has a market cap of $517.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.23. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $28.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.