Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the highest is ($0.20). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($12.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 155.39% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.25.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

