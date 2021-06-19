Analysts Anticipate Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to Announce $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. Adient reported earnings of ($2.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Adient by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Adient by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Adient by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adient by 3,494.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $41.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68. Adient has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

