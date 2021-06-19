Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after buying an additional 795,033 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $116,175,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $162.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $168.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

