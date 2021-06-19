Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 27.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,434,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.44.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $236.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $140.79 and a one year high of $269.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total value of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

