American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMWL shares. Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. American Well has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,886 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,356. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,482,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Well by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Well by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,928 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

