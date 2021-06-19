American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 103,338 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK stock opened at $157.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

