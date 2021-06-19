American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,942,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,392 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of American Finance Trust worth $107,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $883.84 million, a PE ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.41. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

