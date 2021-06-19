American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 41,998 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $30,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

NYSE AXP opened at $158.17 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

