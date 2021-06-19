American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.17. 6,900,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,008. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

