America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

America First Multifamily Investors has decreased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years.

NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.21 million, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.55. America First Multifamily Investors has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $14.40 million during the quarter.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

