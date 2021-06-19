Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Wellington Shields & Co. LLC

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.5% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,308.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

