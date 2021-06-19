Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 669,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,405 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.1% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,071,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,308.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

