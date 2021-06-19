Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.41.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,115 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $10,589,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,625,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after buying an additional 1,667,609 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amarin by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 1,052,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amarin by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 984,700 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

