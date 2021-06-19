Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.41.
A number of brokerages have commented on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 2.25.
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
