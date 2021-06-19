Altshuler Shaham Ltd Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 460,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.96. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point increased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

