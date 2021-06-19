Altshuler Shaham Ltd Sells 2,057 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 93.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

Shares of DOCU opened at $274.43 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.10, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.