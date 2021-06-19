Altshuler Shaham Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 176.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $56.82 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $4,038,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,657 shares of company stock worth $5,034,207 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.