Altshuler Shaham Ltd Makes New $31,000 Investment in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 954 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ebix by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ebix during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $33.01 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.21.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). Ebix had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Ebix’s quarterly revenue was up 110.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

