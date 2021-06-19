Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $41,000 in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -771.08 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.