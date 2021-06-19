Altshuler Shaham Ltd Invests $38,000 in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth $179,000.

Shares of RDUS opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91. Radius Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.41 million, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

