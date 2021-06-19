Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $18,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

MO opened at $46.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.17. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

