Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$19.56.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The company has a market cap of C$693.59 million and a PE ratio of -58.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$17.31. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.61 and a 1-year high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.93%.

In other Altius Minerals news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation acquired 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

