Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64). Approximately 1,187,137 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 515% from the average daily volume of 193,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354 ($4.63).

AFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,066.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £412.13 million and a PE ratio of 68.27.

In other Alpha Financial Markets Consulting news, insider Jill May purchased 12,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £39,997.75 ($52,257.32).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

