Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.75. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $18.20.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $877,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 in the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 371,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 140,696 shares in the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

