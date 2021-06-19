Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,138.23

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,138.23 ($14.87) and traded as low as GBX 277.50 ($3.63). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 281.50 ($3.68), with a volume of 1,282,663 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,138.23. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.22.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel purchased 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £494.04 ($645.47).

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.