Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €250.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €250.00 ($294.12) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALV. Nord/LB set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €227.33 ($267.45).

FRA ALV opened at €217.30 ($255.65) on Thursday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The company has a fifty day moving average of €216.92.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

