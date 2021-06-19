Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,521 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $21,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $239,058,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG opened at $137.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $93.87 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

