Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,265 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Five9 were worth $23,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $183.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.17 and a beta of 0.49. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at $40,087,500.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,313 shares of company stock worth $18,128,726 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

