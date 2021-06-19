Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $26.31 Million Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 144.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.50% of Heska worth $26,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,202,000 after purchasing an additional 267,746 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heska by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 875,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,456,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heska by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the first quarter worth approximately $21,731,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSKA. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $230.86 on Friday. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $81.98 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -271.60 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.31.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

