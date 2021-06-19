Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $22.08 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,521 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.19% of DaVita worth $22,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $193,617,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,248 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $121.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.30 and a 12 month high of $129.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. Equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

