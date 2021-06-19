Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $20.25 Million Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,074 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.63% of Central Garden & Pet worth $20,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 17.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENT stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.19.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

