Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,079 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.63% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7,586.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII opened at $54.20 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

