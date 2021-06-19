Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245,783 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $25,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 23,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after acquiring an additional 69,913 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 229,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

ARE opened at $182.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.73%.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,944.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

