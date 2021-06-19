Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 60,196 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $27,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd increased its position in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after buying an additional 4,933,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 660.2% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 320.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Shares of NTR stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

