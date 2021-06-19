Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Short Interest Up 20.4% in May

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

