Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Invacare were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Invacare during the first quarter worth about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Invacare by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invacare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE:IVC opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Invacare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invacare Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and KÃ¼schall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.