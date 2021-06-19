Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,300 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 12,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 246,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avid Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $216,347.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVID shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Avid Technology stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.39. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $37.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.99.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. Analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

