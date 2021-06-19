Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $526,000 Investment in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 54,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Powered Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ POW opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. Powered Brands has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on POW shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.