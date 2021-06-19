Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys Shares of 50,000 Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Shares of Kernel Group stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $9.99.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.