Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.69 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,802,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,519. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.36.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.