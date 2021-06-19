Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.80. 1,802,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

