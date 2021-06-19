Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.45) and the highest is ($1.35). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.31) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $25.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.35 to $26.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to ($5.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.46. 1,531,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,943. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.12. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $60.83.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,019 shares of company stock worth $1,710,567. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

