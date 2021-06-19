Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) will announce sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $520,000.00. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year sales of $1.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.19 million, with estimates ranging from $1.17 million to $3.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEMD. Maxim Group upped their price target on Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEMD. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.