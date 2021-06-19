Aeron Hits Market Capitalization of $13,227.54 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 44% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market cap of $13,227.54 and $97,438.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00059588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00025001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00739330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00042937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00083222 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

