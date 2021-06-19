Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 156,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,119,582 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Aegon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Aegon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 150,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 33,348 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 86,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aegon by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

