ADT (NYSE:ADT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Get ADT alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADT. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

NYSE:ADT opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.28.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that ADT will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADT (ADT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.