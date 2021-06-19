Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Adriatic Metals stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.34.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

