Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Adriatic Metals stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92. Adriatic Metals has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $2.34.
Adriatic Metals Company Profile
