Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $523.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $507.50. Adobe has a 1-year low of $416.03 and a 1-year high of $570.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

