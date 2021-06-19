Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,536.33 ($33.14).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:ADM traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,209 ($41.93). The company had a trading volume of 783,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,837.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,234 ($29.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

